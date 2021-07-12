Legal notice served on govt asking for 5 new facilities in Covid-19 treatment

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 01:44 pm

Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) yesterday sent a legal notice to the government to add more facilities to Covid-19 treatment units in hospitals, including having more beds for coronavirus patients.

The legal aid and human rights organisation also asked that adequate oxygen supply and essential medicines be provided, and to have separate arrangements for pregnant women.

The notice was sent to the health secretary and the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of the human rights group.

Md Shahinuzzaman, lawyer of the organisation, confirmed the matter and said that the concerned authorities have been asked to take action in this regard within three days of receiving the notice; otherwise, a writ petition will be filed with the high court.

The notice reads that the daily death toll from Covid-19 exceeded the 200-mark on 6 July following the faster spread of the delta variant. Additionally, 50% of the rural population have been infected.

Hence, five actions were requested in view of the predicament.

  • All public and private hospitals must increase the number of beds for Covid patients.
  • Those who cannot take admission to government hospitals should be instructed to be admitted to private hospitals immediately. Legal action will be taken upon failure to follow the instructions.
  • Covid hospitals in every district must be provided with high-flow nasal cannula along with adequate oxygen supply.
  • Quick action must be taken to ensure hygiene and nutritious meals for Covid-19 patients.
  • Special care and separate arrangements must be made to ensure proper supervision of coronavirus-infected pregnant women.

