Last shipment of 6.34 lakh AstraZeneca jabs to arrive from Japan tomorrow

The last shipment of more than 6.34 lakh doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will reach Bangladesh from Japan tomorrow.

The consignment has left the source country for Dhaka today, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam in a Facebook post today.

The shipment is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3.15pm tomorrow.

Bangladesh will receive the shots through global vaccine sharing alliance Covax.

Bangladesh received the first consignment of 2,45,200 doses, the second consignment of 7,81,320 doses and the third consignment of 6,16,780 doses which respectively arrived on July 24, July 31, and August 3, totaling 24,24,700 doses so far.