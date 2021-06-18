Lalmonirhat records highest 41 Covid-19 cases in a single day 

18 June, 2021, 09:05 am
Lalmonirhat records highest 41 Covid-19 cases in a single day 

The highest number of Covid-19 positive patients was identified in Lalmonirhat on Thursday, breaking all previous records.

The number of Covid-19 positive patients is increasing in the bordering district.

In a single day, 153 samples were tested. Among them, 41 samples tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier, on 8 June, samples from 43 people were tested and 16 patients tested positive for the coronavirus. 

 Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 18 people died of the novel corona virus in the district.

Lalmonirhat Civil Surgeon Dr Nirmalendu Roy confirmed the information at 9:30 pm on Thursday.
 

