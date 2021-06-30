Kitchen markets to remain open from 9am-5pm during lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 12:41 pm

Related News

Kitchen markets to remain open from 9am-5pm during lockdown

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 12:41 pm
Kitchen markets to remain open from 9am-5pm during lockdown

The government today announced a set of restrictions to be imposed during the nationwide one-week strict lockdown from 1-7 July.

During the lockdown, kitchen markets materials and daily necessities can be bought and sold in the open from 9am to 5pm in accordance with hygiene rules.

Cabinet division issued a circular on details restrictions today.

Bangladesh will go into a seven-day strict lockdown from 1 July to curb the transmission of dreaded Covid-19.

However, lockdown remains in effect on a "limited scale" from 28-30 June.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a 14-day strict shutdown be imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Bangladesh / Top News

Kitchen Markets / lockdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

18h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  