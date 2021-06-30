Kitchen markets to remain open from 9am-5pm during lockdown

The government today announced a set of restrictions to be imposed during the nationwide one-week strict lockdown from 1-7 July.

During the lockdown, kitchen markets materials and daily necessities can be bought and sold in the open from 9am to 5pm in accordance with hygiene rules.

Cabinet division issued a circular on details restrictions today.

Bangladesh will go into a seven-day strict lockdown from 1 July to curb the transmission of dreaded Covid-19.

However, lockdown remains in effect on a "limited scale" from 28-30 June.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a 14-day strict shutdown be imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.