Kids will be inoculated against Covid soon: Health Minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 05:10 pm

Initially, the vaccine will be made available for children aged between 12 to 17 years

The government has planned to bring the children under Covid-19 vaccination programme very soon, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today.

"Both the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) and representative of Gavi alliance have agreed on the topic of vaccinating children when I spoke to them during the Switzerland visit," the minister said while speaking at the auditorium of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons in Mohakhali.

Zahid Maleque said the government currently has 60 million Pfizer doses in stock, half of which will be used to inoculate children.

"We will leave the other half to administer them as the second dose," he added.

Initially, the vaccine will be made available for children aged between 12 to 17 years.

The shots will be given to those only registered through birth certificates or by educational institutions.

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Health Department Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah, DGHS Additional Director General Professor Mirzadi Sabrina Flora and former BSMMU Vice Chancellor  Dr Md Tahir were present at the event.

