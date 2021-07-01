Khulna sees highest single day Covid-19 death toll with 39 deaths

The single-day coronavirus death toll in the Khulna division reached a new high with 39 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Director of the divisional health directorate Dr Rasheda Sultana confirmed the toll today and said that the number of new infections currently stands at 1,245.

According to the directorate's statistics, eight people died in Khulna, seven in Kushtia, seven in Jessore, four in Jhenaidah, four in Satkhira, three in Meherpur, three in Narail, two in Chuadanga and one in Bagerhat.

Earlier, the highest number of single-day deaths in the division was 29, which was recorded last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, due to the surge in coronavirus infections, the whole division is facing a crisis of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. As a result, doctors and nurses are struggling to provide necessary health care to patients.

Khulna division saw its first coronavirus infection patient on March 19 last year in Chuadanga.

Since then till Thursday morning, the division has seen a total of 57,520 infections in the 10 districts under its jurisdiction.

Among them, 1,109 people died of the virus, while 38,930 people recovered from it.

