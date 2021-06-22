Khulna records 27 more Covid-19 deaths, 998 infections in a day

Khulna division saw another deadly day due to coronovirus, recording 27 more deaths and 998 infections in the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

A total of 27 fatalities were reported in seven districts of the division during the time, raising the death toll to 864, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Among the new fatalities, nine are in Khulna, five in Kustia, four each in Bagerhat and Jashore, three in Narail and two in Meherpur in the division.

The total death toll included 220 in Khulna, 162 in Kustia, 113 in Jashore, 74 in Chuadanga, , 70 in Bagerhat, 68 in Jhenidah, 62 in Satkhira, 35 each in Meherpur and Narail and 25 in Magura

A total of 998 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in all 10 districts of the division during the 24-hour period, climbing the number of infected patients to 46,975.

The new daily infection figure also shows an increase compared to the previous day's figure of 945, said the health department sources.

"Among the infected people, 34, 948 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 321 new recoveries found," said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 5,942 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 47,228 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 35,622 have been released so far.

On the other hand, 190 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 126 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8.00am today.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 268 were detected in Khulna, followed by 253 in Jashore, 119 in Kustia, 86 in Satkhira, 82 in Chuadanga, 56 in Bagerhat, 46 in Meherpur, 42 in Narail, 30 in Jhenidah and 16 in Magura in the division.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total case now stands at 13,264 in Khulna, 10,038 in Jashore, 6,540 in Kustia, 3,521 in Jhenidah 3,002 in Satkhira, 2,732 in Chuadanga, 2,692 in Bagerhat, 2,352 in Narail, 1,421 in Magura and 1,413 in Meherpur.