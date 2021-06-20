Covid-19: Khulna division records 32 deaths in single day

Covid-19: Khulna division records 32 deaths in single day

Thirty-two people have died from Covid-19 in Khulna division in the last 24 hours, the most among the eight divisions in a single day.

A total of 763 people in the division have been infected with the virus during the period, while 194 people have recovered.

Rashida Sultana, director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), made the disclosure during a brief on the overall Covid-19 situation of the Khulna division today. 

According to sources, seven deaths have been recorded in Kushtia, five in Chuadanga, four each in Jashore and Jhenidah, two each in Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira, and one each in Magura and Narail districts.

Besides, in the last 24 hours, 68 people were newly infected in Bagerhat and Chuadanga, 73 in Jashore, 90 in Jhenidah, 223 in Khulna, 164 in Kushtia, 19 in Meherpur, 44 in Narail and 14 in Satkhira districts.

The division had seen twenty-two deaths due to the virus on Saturday.

