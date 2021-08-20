Kenyan citizen dies of Covid-19 in Cox’s Bazar

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 05:03 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Kenyan national died of Covid-19 at Cox's Bazar General Hospital on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rechard, 50, Manager of Danish Refugee Council's Cox's Bazar office.

Dr Shahin Abdur Rahman, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital, said Rechard who was infected by the Coronavirus, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on Thursday night.

Later, he died on Friday at 8:30am, Dr said.

Officer-in-Charge of Cox's Bazar Police Station Sheilh Munir Ul Gias said the body will be handed over after completing all legal proceedings.

  

