Jhalakathi’s senior judicial magistrate dies of Covid-19 

Sania Akter, senior judicial magistrate of Jhalakathi died from the novel coronavirus while undergoing treatment at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barisal on Wednesday around 10 am.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on 14 July.

Sania Akter was born on 1 August 1992 in Araihazar upazila's Hoglakanda village in Narayanganj. She joined the service on 1 March, 2018 through the 10th Bangladesh Judicial Service Examination. She was married. Her husband AHM Imranur Rahman is working as a senior judicial magistrate in Jhalakathi.

She left behind her husband, family members, relatives, friends and admirers.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haque has expressed his deep condolences over the demise of the Senior Judicial magistrate of Jhalokati.

The Minister sought forgiveness of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to her bereaved family in a condolence message today.

Law and Justice Secretary Md Golam Sarwar has expressed his condolences over the death of Sania Akter.

He also prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul in his condolence message.

