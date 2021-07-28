Jhalakathi’s senior judicial magistrate dies of Covid-19 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 02:26 pm

Related News

Jhalakathi’s senior judicial magistrate dies of Covid-19 

She tested positive for Covid-19 on 14 July

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 02:26 pm
Sania Akter
Sania Akter

Sania Akter, senior judicial magistrate of Jhalakathi died from the novel coronavirus while undergoing treatment at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barisal on Wednesday around 10 am.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on 14 July.

Sania Akter was born on 1 August 1992 in Araihazar upazila's Hoglakanda village in Narayanganj. She joined the service on 1 March, 2018 through the 10th Bangladesh Judicial Service Examination. She was married. Her husband AHM Imranur Rahman is working as a senior judicial magistrate in Jhalakathi. 

She left behind her husband, family members, relatives, friends and admirers. 

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haque has expressed his deep condolences over the demise of the Senior Judicial magistrate of Jhalokati. 

The Minister sought forgiveness of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to her bereaved family in a condolence message today.

Law and Justice Secretary Md Golam Sarwar has expressed his condolences over the death of Sania Akter. 

He also prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul in his condolence message.
 

Top News

Covid-19 Deaths

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

Now | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 