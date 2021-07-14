Japan to send 2.9M doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh: Ito Naoki

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 July, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 01:54 pm

Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, has made the announcement on his Twitter post today

Representational image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational image. Photo: Courtesy

Japanese government will provide 2.9 million doses of Astrazeneca vaccines to Bangladesh soon.

Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, has made the announcement on his Twitter post today.

He also mentioned in his tweet that Japan will stand by Bangladesh to fight against the Covid-19.

The ambassador also added in his tweet that Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi has made an announcement that 15 countries in the region will be provided with 11 m doses in total under the COVAX facilities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on his verified Facebook said that more than 3 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being sent to Bangladesh via COVAX. 

One million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the EU and a further 620,000 doses via the COVAX will reach Bangladesh in August. 

China will give Bangladesh another 1 million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine on 15 July (in addition to the commercial purchase agreement). 
 

