It is a myth that Omicron does not cause much harm: DGHS

Prof Nazmul Islam emphasised the value of every life mentioning “five lakh people have died worldwide since the discovery of Omicron”

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Prof Nazmul Islam, a spokesperson of Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS), has said there is no reason to believe that Omicron variant of Covid-19 does not cause much harm. 

He said this at a DGHS press briefing on Wednesday (9 February) citing the popular belief as a "myth".

Prof Nazmul Islam emphasised the value of every life mentioning "five lakh people have died worldwide since the discovery of Omicron."

He advised that masks must be worn and hygiene rules be followed to reduce death. 

Nazmul Islam further said the ongoing vaccination rate among the students is promising. 

"So far 1.42 crore students have received the first dose and three million have received the second," he said.

"Community clinics have vaccinated 1.81 crore citizens with the first dose and 1.55 crore with the second dose. Students of Qawmi Madrasa are enthusiastic to get inoculated."

On 6 February, the DGHS started a special vaccination programme for the Qawmi Madrasa students and the homeless people.

