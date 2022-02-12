Inoculation of shop-owners, workers begins in capital

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:58 pm

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared in a vaccination clinic at the Palais des Congres, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared in a vaccination clinic at the Palais des Congres, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The campaign to vaccinate the capital's shop-owners and workers has started as part of the government's plan to bring people of all walks of life under the inoculation coverage. 

More than 3,000 small traders and employees in the Uttara zone received their first shots of Sinovac vaccines against Covid-19 on the first day that continued till 4pm staring from 10am in the morning.

People aged above 18 took the vaccine through on-spot registration showing their national identity cards or birth registration certificates. 

In collaboration with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, the entire capital has been divided into 10 zones to conduct the campaign smoothly under the direction of the health directorate.
 

