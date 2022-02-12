Inoculation of shop-owners, workers begins in capital
The campaign to vaccinate the capital's shop-owners and workers has started as part of the government's plan to bring people of all walks of life under the inoculation coverage.
More than 3,000 small traders and employees in the Uttara zone received their first shots of Sinovac vaccines against Covid-19 on the first day that continued till 4pm staring from 10am in the morning.
People aged above 18 took the vaccine through on-spot registration showing their national identity cards or birth registration certificates.
In collaboration with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, the entire capital has been divided into 10 zones to conduct the campaign smoothly under the direction of the health directorate.