Inoculation of AstraZeneca second dose in Chattogram starts Sunday

After the suspension of four months, the administration of Oxford-AstraZeneca second doses will begin in Chattogram from Sunday.

A freezer van of Beximco Pharma carrying one lakh AstraZeneca shots reached the Civil Surgeon's office in the morning, said Chattogram Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi.

At the same time, another 38,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 1.20 lakh doses of the Sinopharm have already reached the port city.

Meanwhile, the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign will kick off Saturday.

The Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) announced that the Covid-19 vaccine campaign will continue from 7 to 9 August in the city corporation areas across the country.

In addition, the Department of Health has given instructions that the campaign can be conducted under local management between 8 and 9 August in remote and hard to reach areas.