Info Minister tests positive for Covid-19 again

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has again tested positive for Covid-19.

Hasan gave his sample for the Covid-19 test at the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) on Sunday and the result turned out positive on Tuesday, Mir Akram Uddin Ahmad, director of the ministry, said in a press release.

With this, Hasan, also joint general secretary of the ruling Awami League, tested positive for Covid-19 for the third time.

The minister felt sick while performing official tasks at his office in the ministry upon returning from Panchagarh last week, after distributing relief and financial assistance to the relatives of victims who died in a terrific boat capsize in a river of the district recently.

Later, he gave samples for the Covid-19 following consultation from the physicians, the release said.