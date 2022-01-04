Infections rising due to not wearing masks, not Omicron: IEDCR

The Covid-19 infections is rising in the country as people not wearing masks and flouting health guidelines, says the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR).

"The Omicron variant of coronavirus has not spread in the country," IEDCR Chief Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir told The Business Standard on Tuesday.

The infection rate is increasing mainly due to not wearing masks, and increase in social and political events, he continued saying, infections in the country could increase further in the next three to five weeks.

Dr Alamgir said, patients who are Covid-19 positive are being admitted to the hospital, so it can be said the Delta variant is still dominating this region. The rate of hospitalization due to the Omicron variant is very low worldwide.

"However, the number of Omicron patients will increase. What we have noticed in the last two years is that within three to five weeks of the spread of a new variant in Europe and America, it spreads to this region", he added.

"As such, the infection will increase in our country after three weeks and can spread [throughout the country] within six weeks. Everyone has to wear a mask. Because masks work against all kinds of variants. Also, everyone must be vaccinated", he concluded.