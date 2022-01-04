Infections rising due to not wearing masks, not Omicron: IEDCR

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:10 am

Related News

Infections rising due to not wearing masks, not Omicron: IEDCR

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:10 am
Infections rising due to not wearing masks, not Omicron: IEDCR

The Covid-19 infections is rising in the country as people not wearing masks and flouting health guidelines, says the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR).

"The Omicron variant of coronavirus has not spread in the country," IEDCR Chief Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir told The Business Standard on Tuesday.

The infection rate is increasing mainly due to not wearing masks, and increase in social and political events, he continued saying, infections in the country could increase further in the next three to five weeks.

Dr Alamgir said, patients who are Covid-19 positive are being admitted to the hospital, so it can be said the Delta variant is still dominating this region. The rate of hospitalization due to the Omicron variant is very low worldwide.

"However, the number of Omicron patients will increase. What we have noticed in the last two years is that within three to five weeks of the spread of a new variant in Europe and America, it spreads to this region", he added.

"As such, the infection will increase in our country after three weeks and can spread [throughout the country] within six weeks. Everyone has to wear a mask. Because masks work against all kinds of variants. Also, everyone must be vaccinated", he concluded.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

Covid -19 / Mask / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

33m | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

1h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

22h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

20h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

20h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report