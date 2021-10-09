India to resume vaccine export to Bangladesh today

After a halt for more than six months, India is going to resume the export of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh.

A source in Indian High Commission said, "One million doses of purchased Covishield will reach Dhaka at 5:40pm today from India's Serum Institute."

India halted vaccine export in March following deadly spikes in Covid-19 deaths and cases in the country and the planned expansion of the immunisation drive. Some 190 countries, including Bangladesh, were affected by the sudden decision.

Earlier in November last year, Bangladesh's health ministry signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with the Serum and Beximco to import three crore doses of the vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Serum was supposed to deliver the jabs over a period of six months – 50 lakh a month.

The first consignment of 50 lakh doses of the vaccine arrived in Dhaka on 25 January. The second batch of 20 lakh doses arrived here on 22 February. India halted vaccine supply afterwards putting Bangladesh's vaccination campaign in jeopardy.

