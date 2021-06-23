India likely to release vaccines sold to Bangladesh within a month

India is planning to release the vaccines that were bought by Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries by the end of July or August.

The plan is yet to be finalised and depends on the scale of production of vaccines in the country, reports The Print.

India started sending Covid-19 shots abroad from 20 January under an initiative labelled 'Vaccine Maitri'.

However, the initiative came to a halt in April due to a domestic shortage.

Having failed to acquire adequate vaccine doses from India, Bangladesh has recently turned to China and Russia.

Apart from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan also got vaccines from India.