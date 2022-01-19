Incepta launches Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 04:00 pm

Incepta launches Pfizer's anti-Covid pill

The drug is co-packaged with Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir tablets

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Incepta launches Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill

Incepta has announced the launching of Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral antiviral medication for the treatment of Covid-19.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited will market the drug under the brand name Jupitavir, reads a press release. 

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) granted emergency use authorisation for the drug to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients including adults and children aged 12 years and above.

Earlier on 22 December, the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) granted emergency use authorisation to the drug as the first approved oral therapy for Covid-19 treatment.

The antiviral pill showed almost 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests that the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The drug is co-packaged with Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir tablets.

Nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 enzyme to stop the virus from replicating, and Ritonavir slows down Nirmatrelvir's breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.

The treatment is given as two tablets of Nirmatrelvir and one tablet of Ritonavir together twice a day for five days.

Jupitavir is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of Covid-19 and within five days of symptom onset.

Earlier on 30 December, Beximco and Eskayef, two leading pharmaceutical companies in the country, had separately launched Paxlovid. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited marketed the drug under the brand name of Bexovid, while Eskayef marketed it as Paxovir.
 

