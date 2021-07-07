Imo introduces Covid vaccine registration feature 

Instant messaging platform Imo has launched a new feature in-app that helps the users in registering for Covid-19 vaccine.

This feature will redirect eligible users to the Surokkha website, lead them to make an appointment, and select the hospital they want to visit for vaccination.

Registrants will then be allocated a suitable time and date via SMS from the relevant authority, said a press release.

Currently, over 7.2 million people have registered online to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh.

The new function can be found under the "explore" tab within the app, named "Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment." Upon clicking on it, a step-by-step tutorial can be found for the convenience of users.

