Health ministry transfers doctor six months after his demise

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, already in hot water for a perceived mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis, recently issued a circular on transfer of its officials, including for Dr Jibesh Kumar Pramanik (Swapon), assistant professor of Respiratory Medicine at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College.

Unfortunately, Dr Jibesh had died six months ago.

The physician who died on 6 January made it to the list and according to Monday's circular was transferred to the 250-bed Mohammad Ali District Hospital in Bogura. According to DGHS data, the hospital currently has an occupancy rate of 92%.

Photo/Collected

Bogura was shown to have 16,749 active cases as of 4 July.

In a major reshuffle, some 1,300 doctors from different hospitals across the country were transferred to various Covid-19-dedicated institutions in 43 separate circulars issued by the ministry.

Expressing anger over the incident, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Chattogram branch General Secretary Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury termed the transfer order as unplanned, funny and unacceptable.

Deputy Secretary Zakia Parveen of the health ministry could not be reached over phone despite numerous attempts.

Dr Jibesh Kumar Pramanik (Swapan) is a Rajshahi Medical College alumni from the 31st batch.