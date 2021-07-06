Health ministry transfers doctor six months after his demise

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 03:27 pm

Related News

Health ministry transfers doctor six months after his demise

The physician who died on 6 January made it to the list and according to Monday's circular was transferred to the 250-bed Mohammad Ali District Hospital in Bogura

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 03:27 pm
Photo/Collected
Photo/Collected

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, already in hot water for a perceived mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis, recently issued a circular on transfer of its officials, including for Dr Jibesh Kumar Pramanik (Swapon), assistant professor of Respiratory Medicine at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College.

Unfortunately, Dr Jibesh had died six months ago.

The physician who died on 6 January made it to the list and according to Monday's circular was transferred to the 250-bed Mohammad Ali District Hospital in Bogura. According to DGHS data, the hospital currently has an occupancy rate of 92%.

On Monday, six months after his death, the health ministry issued the circular transferring him to the 250-bed Mohammad Ali District Hospital in Bogura.

Photo/Collected
Photo/Collected

Bogura was shown to have 16,749 active cases as of 4 July. 

In a major reshuffle, some 1,300 doctors from different hospitals across the country were transferred to various Covid-19-dedicated institutions in 43 separate circulars issued by the ministry.

Expressing anger over the incident, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Chattogram branch General Secretary Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury termed the transfer order as unplanned, funny and unacceptable. 

Deputy Secretary Zakia Parveen of the health ministry could not be reached over phone despite numerous attempts.  

Dr Jibesh Kumar Pramanik (Swapan) is a Rajshahi Medical College alumni from the 31st batch.

Top News

Health Ministry / transfers / Doctor / after / demise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

Now | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

20h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

20h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time