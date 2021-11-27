Health minister seeks travel ban on Europe and African countries over new Covid variant

Health Minister Zahid Maleque today instructed the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to impose travel bans on Europe and African countries, those are affected by the new variant named Omicron.

The minister also asked the health department to take other necessary steps.

"The new variant is very aggressive. We are suspending air link with South Africa. Screening will be strengthened at all land and air ports," the minister said.

He urged all to wear mask.

The new mutations were first discovered in South Africa and have since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.

The discovery of the new variant triggered global alarm on Friday as countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa and stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic suffered their biggest falls in more than a year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Omicron may spread more quickly than other forms, and preliminary evidence suggested there is an increased risk of reinfection.

Epidemiologists warned travel curbs may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating globally.

European Union states have agreed to suspend travel from southern Africa after the detection of the new variant. A committee of health experts from all 27 EU states agreed on the need to activate the emergency break and impose temporary restriction on all travel into EU from southern Africa.

The United States will restrict travel from South Africa and neighbouring countries effective Monday, a senior Biden administration official said.

Going further, Canada said it was closing its borders to those countries, following bans on flights announced by Britain, the European Union and others.

