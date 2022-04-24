Health minister cautions travellers about India’s surge in Covid cases

Health Minister Zahid Maleque Sunday warned Bangladeshi travellers to be cautious while travelling to neighbouring India where Covid-19 cases are rising.

"Covid is under control in Bangladesh with zero deaths from the virus. We should maintain this trend and everyone needs to be aware so the transmission rate does not go up," the minister said at the inauguration of National Nutrition Week at the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine in the capital.

According to the Health Office of India, 2,593 fresh Covid-19 cases with 44 deaths were reported on Sunday. The number of cases was 2,523 the previous day with 33 deaths.

The number of daily cases in India was below 1,500 until 18 April.

The Indian government has started issuing visitor visas to travellers after a long time, attracting a huge number of visitors. The daily lines at Indian visa centres are long.

On a different note, Zahid Maleque said there was no shortage of food in the country and that Covid was under control. The economy is also moving forward with Covid under control, he added.

No Covid death for fourth straight day

For the fourth day in a row, the country reported zero deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday, with a drop in case numbers and the positivity rate.

24 people tested positive for the virus during the same period and the positivity rate was .41% with 5,888 samples tested across the country.

As of Sunday, 19,52,556 Covid cases have been reported in the country thus far.

In the last 24 hours, 329 Covid patients came round from the infection.