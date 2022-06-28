Health minister calls for the registration of 5-12-year-old children for vaccination

Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration

Health minister Zahid Maleque urged parents to register by the Surokkha app to get the Covid-19 vaccine as the government has plans to inoculate children aged 5-12 years.

The immunisation activities will start soon.

The Health Minister made the call at the inaugural and certificate distribution ceremony of the Certificate Course on Neurodevelopment Disorders at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Tuesday.

Bangladesh already has got the World Health Organisation's approval for inoculating children aged 5-12 years.

"We also have vaccines suitable for children. Children will have to be registered on the Surokkha app using their birth registration card. Those who have not registered should register quickly," said Zahid Maleque.

According to the government data, the country has 2.20 crore children aged 5-12 years.

Earlier in November last year, the government provided Pfizer vaccine to school students aged 12-17 years. A total of 1.73 crore students have received the first dose and 1.60 crore students got two doses.

The Health Minister said coronavirus infection is again on the rise. So the number of covid-19 tests has to be increased.

"Those who go to the offices must wear masks and follow hygiene rules. I urge everyone to wear a mask".

Zahid Maleque said that the government has focused on manufacturing vaccines in Bangladesh. The land has been purchased in Gopalganj for the construction of vaccine plants.