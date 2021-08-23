Govt suspends walk-in mass vaccination campaign

People stand in long queues to get Covid-19 vaccine at Rayer Bazar Community Centre in the capital as part of the countrywide weeklong vaccination programme. The photo was taken on Saturday. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The government has stopped the walk-in mass vaccination campaign from today.

"There will be no more walk-in mass vaccination campaigns in the country. From now on, people will be inoculated only after registering on the Shurokkha app," Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said today at the Secretariat.

According to the health minister, the government is hopeful to vaccinate 7 to 8 crore people by next January and February.

He said, "We are considering the possibility to administer the second dose of Covid jab within 15-20 days after the first dose."

"Some doses are coming this month and six million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines will be available in September, he said, adding that around one million shots are expected to arrive via World Health Organization (WHO).