Govt starts 'Mask Amar Suraksha Sobar' campaign at cattle markets

The government has launched the "Mask Amar Suraksha Sobar" campaign to raise awareness of Covid-19 at sacrificial animal markets to stem virus infections.

As part of the campaign, free masks will be distributed for four days during 17-20 July at nine cattle markets in Dhaka North City Corporation and two sacrificial animal markets in Chattogram City Corporation.

Dhaka North city Mayor Atiqul Islam, Chattogram city Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, state minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and deputy minister for education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury inaugurated the campaign at an online event on Friday.

Speakers at the event said there is no alternative to vaccination and wearing a mask properly to keep the wheel of the economy moving while maintaining a balance of life and livelihood in the ongoing Covid situation.

Under the programme, the city corporation will distribute eight lakh masks at sacrificial animal markets in Dhaka. Additionally, various government guidelines will be disseminated among the citizens to inspire people across the country to wear masks properly and hand sanitisers will be provided through 500 promoters.

Addressing the programme, Atiqul Islam said 'Sobar Dhaka' app has been created with the help of ICT division. If any citizen complains through the app, he or she will get a response within 24 hours.

ICT state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak put emphasis on the need to get vaccinated and wear masks properly to keep the economy afloat, by maintaining the balance of life and livelihood.

He said, "If we can make wearing masks a habit in the right way, we will be able to save lives and livelihoods."

ICT Division, A2i and Shakti Foundation, in collaboration with DNCC and CCC, organised the nationwide campaign where Yale-University, Innovation for Poverty Action (IPA) and Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) are involved as research partners.

City Foundation and Foodpanda are the financial partners and Young Bangla of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and BD Clean will help in mask distribution.

Shakti Foundation deputy executive director Imran Ahmed moderated the inaugural function.

Foodpanda Bangladesh managing director and co-founder Ambarin Reza, Yale University Professor of Economics Ahmed Mushfiqur Mubarak, Singra Municipality Mayor Mohammad Jannatul Ferdous, Human Development media manager Purabi Matin were also present on the occasion.