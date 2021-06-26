Govt to set up vaccine factory in Gopalganj: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque MP on Saturday said the government will set up a vaccine manufacturing plant in Gopalganj soon.

"There will be a vaccine factory in Gopalganj soon," he told the media following an event at Manikganj.

The minister also said the government wants to rely on vaccine instead of lockdown.

He noted that more vaccines will arrive from China in the next few days.

"If the lockdown is enforced and the general people adhere to the hygiene rules, it will be possible to prevent the infections very quickly," he added.

Despite an agreement with India to purchase 3 crore vaccines, so far 1 crore doses have been received, the health minister said.

In addition to the agreement of receiving 1.5 crore vaccines with China, 6 crores vaccines have been booked from COVAX, the health minister said.

He also expressed hope that 11 lakh people will be vaccinated by next December if these agreements are fulfilled.