Govt seeks WHO nod for vaccinating children aged 5 and above: Health Minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
07 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 07:21 pm

In an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19, vaccination for primary school students aged five and above will start soon after WHO approval, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday.

"We have asked the education ministry to prepare a list of the students. We also have contacted the World Health Organisation for its approval," he told reporters after an emergency on nationwide vaccination situation at Bangladesh Secretariat.

The start of the drive for vaccinating primary school students depends on WHO approval, he said in reply to a question.

Besides, the mega vaccination drive for administering second dose will begin on 28 March and will continue till 30 March. 

Some 2.25 crore people are likely to receive the second dose during the mega drive, he said.

Maleque said 22 crore doses of Covid vaccines so far have been administered in the country covering 75% of the population.

An amount of Tk40,000 crore has been spent for purchasing and administering covid doses, he added.

Since the inauguration of the mass inoculation drive in Bangladesh on 7 February last year, some 8,68,44,218 people have been fully vaccinated with two shots and 12,54,90,996 people received their first doses till Sunday (6 March).

Besides, 42,53,378 people have received booster doses, the minister said.

