Govt rolls out special drive to inoculate Dhaka transport workers

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 03:15 pm

Related News

Govt rolls out special drive to inoculate Dhaka transport workers

Workers from all across the country to be soon brought under this initiative

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 03:15 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Health authorities on Wednesday (19 January) morning kicked off a special Covid-19 inoculation drive for transport workers in Dhaka.

A makeshift vaccination centre was set up at the capital's Mohakhali Bus Terminal marking the first day of the initiative.  

200 transport workers were vaccinated, said Jhumana Ashrafi, medical officer at the Dhaka civil surgeon's office. 

"Very soon the program will be expanded across the country. Information regarding transport workers would be collected through the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and other relevant organisations," she said.

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

"Moreover, workers without NIDs will be able to get the vaccine through their birth registration certificate," the medical officer added.

Earlier on 10 January, the Cabinet Division issued a circular saying that only vaccinated transport workers would be allowed to operate vehicles and that all public transport would have to operate at 50% capacity in a bid to curb further spread of the deadly virus.

Top News

transport workers / Covid -19 vaccine / Coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

23m | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2h | Earth
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

3h | Panorama
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

19h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

19h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

19h | Videos
Last Road Of The World

Last Road Of The World

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant