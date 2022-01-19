Govt rolls out special drive to inoculate Dhaka transport workers

Health authorities on Wednesday (19 January) morning kicked off a special Covid-19 inoculation drive for transport workers in Dhaka.

A makeshift vaccination centre was set up at the capital's Mohakhali Bus Terminal marking the first day of the initiative.

200 transport workers were vaccinated, said Jhumana Ashrafi, medical officer at the Dhaka civil surgeon's office.

"Very soon the program will be expanded across the country. Information regarding transport workers would be collected through the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and other relevant organisations," she said.

Picture: Collected

"Moreover, workers without NIDs will be able to get the vaccine through their birth registration certificate," the medical officer added.

Earlier on 10 January, the Cabinet Division issued a circular saying that only vaccinated transport workers would be allowed to operate vehicles and that all public transport would have to operate at 50% capacity in a bid to curb further spread of the deadly virus.