Govt to restrict public transport capacity, shopping hours to fight Omicron

The government is set to initiate a number of restrictive measures including the plying of public transport at their half capacity and a reduction of trading hours at shops and shopping malls to fight the spread of Omicron.

"Public buses will run at half of their capacity while shops and shopping malls will have to close their shutters at 8 pm instead of 10 pm," Health Minister Zahid Maleque told reporters at the Secretariate today.

The Cabinet Division will issue a notification within the next seven days to implement the measures, the minister added.

Earlier on Monday, an inter-ministerial meeting on the fight against Omicron was held, being organised by the Cabinet Division, with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in attendance as the chief guest. The meeting decided to impose restrictions in various sectors.

It was decided to ban movement without masks on public transports and those who are found travelling on buses, trains and launches without masks will be fined.