Govt relaxes lockdown for one week from 15 July

The government has relaxed the ongoing movement restrictions from 15 July to 22 July due to Eid-ul-Adha.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification on virus curb relaxation Tuesday.

During the time, the public transportation and long-haul buses will resume on a limited scale and shopping malls are be allowed to reopen centring the Eid. 

Cabinet Division said the restrictions will be reimposed from 23 July. 

But the public health experts were critical of the government plan. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday warned that the present Covid-19 situation could worsen if the country's border districts show laxity in enforcing restrictions.

On Monday, health department reported 220 deaths from Covid-19 while the country registered the highest 13,768 new cases from a record 44,667 tests. 

In less than two weeks of July, 2,136 lives were lost to the infection – close to the 2,404- fatality mark in the deadliest April this year.

