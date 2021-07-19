Govt reduces vaccine registration age limit to 30

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:54 pm

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister’s chief secretary on Sunday

People of 30 years of age and above will be able to register for Covid-19 vaccine as the government has reduced the age limit for five years recently.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister's chief secretary on Sunday, said Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the COVID-19 vaccine taskforce.

Thirty years old and above Bangladeshi citizens, will be able to register for vaccine through Surokkha website from Monday, he said. 

Earlier on 5 July, the government had cut the age limit short from 40 to 35 for vaccine registration.

After Eid-ul-Adha, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will operate vaccine drive at Kakrail slum areas and Rohingyas will get vaccine in August.

Separate teams of DGHS will operate vaccine registration in remote areas after Eid-ul-Adha.

