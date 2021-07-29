Govt reduces vaccine registration age limit to 25

Govt reduces vaccine registration age limit to 25

People of 25 years of age and above will be able to register for Covid-19 vaccine as the government has reduced the age limit.

Bangladeshi citizens, 25 years old and above, will be able to register for vaccine through Surokkha website from today.

Earlier on 19 July, the government had cut the age limit short from 35 to 30 for vaccine registration.

To make the vaccination process easier for rural people, the government has decided to inoculate people at union parishad level with their National Identity (NID) cards from August 7.

Besides, Health Minister Zahid Malik recently said the government has arranged for 21 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines to curb Covid-19 infections in the country. The vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh in phases by next year.

"Currently we have three crore doses of China vaccines. Seven crore doses of Covax, one crore doses of Russian vaccine, three crore doses of AstraZeneca and seven crore doses of Johnson & Johnson doses will arrive in phases," said the minister on 24 July.

He also said 80% of people in the country will get vaccines after all the 21 crore doses arrive. So far, 1.20 crore people have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

