Govt, private offices to be asked to run with 50% staff: Health minister

The government will issue an instruction soon asking public and private organisations to function with 50% of their employees at offices as Covid cases are rising, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said in a press briefing today.

"Decision has been taken in this regard. Official notification will be issued soon," he added.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division, in a gazette notification today, said all educational institutions will remain closed from 21 January to 6 February due to rising trend of Covid-19.

The notice also added that not more than 100 people will be able to gather in any social, political, religious or government events. Also, those attending any such event have to carry Covid-19 vaccine certificates as well as a RT-PCR negative certificate from a test done within 24 hours of the event.

Covid-19 certificate of all employees of government and non-government organisations must be collected by the office authorities.

Bangladesh recorded 10,888 new Covid cases on Thursday, the highest daily count since 10 August last year when 11,164 people were diagnosed with the virus in a single day.

Aligned with the infection surge, the current positivity rate rose to 26.37% from 25.11% a day ago.