Govt plans to vaccinate children with Pfizer, Moderna jabs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 12:32 pm

Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.
The government is planning to inoculate children against coronavirus with Pfizer and Moderna shots, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said.

"Age is a determinant factor when it comes to vaccinating children", the minister told reporters while visiting the Nursing and Midwifery examination center at Tejgaon Women's High School in the capital today.

"We would need to follow the international standards to vaccinate children," Minister Zahid Maleque said adding that any vaccine can be given to people over 18 years according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"However, children over the age of 12 years are being administered Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, especially in the US and UK, which we planned to follow," he added.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 12-15 years.

The government, meanwhile, is expected to reopen all educational institutions across the country on 12 September, including the medical colleges.

