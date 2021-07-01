Govt makes Covid-19 tests free for the needy

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 08:14 pm

The free services will be available throughout the month of July

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The government has decided to conduct Covid-19 test free of cost for the poor people of the country.

The free services will be available throughout the month of July, according to a notification issued by the Health Services Division.

The notification said increasing Covid-19 infections has necessitated a lot of testing, but it would be difficult for the economically-disadvantaged to test multiple members of their family.

Considering the hardship, the government has taken the step, stated the notification.

