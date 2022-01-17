Govt lowers age limit for booster dose 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 January, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 03:04 pm

Related News

Govt lowers age limit for booster dose 

So far, health workers have administered about seven lakh booster doses

TBS Report 
17 January, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 03:04 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The government has lowered the age limit from 60 to 50 years to be eligible for booster vaccine dose against Covid-19.

"Prime minister has given approval in this regard," Health Minister Zahid Maleque said while talking to the media at the Secretariat on Monday (17 January). 

"We are administering the vaccine booster doses, but it did not make much progress. It is because not everyone has completed 6 months of receiving the previous dose," he added. 

So far, health workers have administered about seven lakh booster doses, the minister said. 

He also noted that nearly 14.5 crore jabs have been given to the citizens. 

Zahid Maleque warned about increased infections as vaccination reduces the risk of death but does not reduce the risk of getting infected with the dreaded virus.

Earlier on 12 December, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 had recommended booster shots for the citizens above 60 and frontliners.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

COVID-19 / Vaccination / Booster Dose

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

6h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

19h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

22h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

22h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre