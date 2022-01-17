Govt lowers age limit for booster dose 

The government has lowered the age limit from 60 to 50 years to be eligible for booster vaccine dose against Covid-19.

"Prime minister has given approval in this regard," Health Minister Zahid Maleque said while talking to the media at the Secretariat on Monday (17 January).

"We are administering the vaccine booster doses, but it did not make much progress. It is because not everyone has completed 6 months of receiving the previous dose," he added.

So far, health workers have administered about seven lakh booster doses, the minister said.

He also noted that nearly 14.5 crore jabs have been given to the citizens.

Zahid Maleque warned about increased infections as vaccination reduces the risk of death but does not reduce the risk of getting infected with the dreaded virus.

Earlier on 12 December, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 had recommended booster shots for the citizens above 60 and frontliners.