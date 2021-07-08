Govt instructs to ramp up oxygen supply, increase Covid beds

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The government today instructed the local administrations to ramp up oxygen supply and increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients in the hospitals.

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, held a videoconference with the high-level administrative officials of all districts over the current Covid-19 situation in the country.  

During the meeting, the principal secretary talked over the pandemic and response in the country, including the coordination of urgent and ongoing activities to protect public health against the deadly virus.

He requested the countrymen with symptoms of Covid-19 to self-isolate in their homes.

He also instructed local administrations to ensure proper isolation subject to requirements.

The health department on Wednesday reported the highest 201 deaths in a single day.

Besides, 11,162 more people were diagnosed positive with the virus on the same day.

With the latest infection and fatality counts, the death tally now stands at 15,593 as the total caseload reaches 977,568, according to the health directorate.

The first week of July was the deadliest with 1,090 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in 2020.

As the third wave sweeps across the country with an explosion of Covid infections, people aged below 30 years are falling severely ill in large numbers with the coronavirus, a sign that clearly stands out from the previous two waves of the pandemic.

However, public health experts said the infection and fatality curves might come down after two more weeks.

