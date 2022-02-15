Govt to halt first dose vaccination from 26 Feb

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared in a vaccination clinic at the Palais des Congres, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The health department is going to halt administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine from 26 February.

"We will administer the highest number of doses on the last day," said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General ABM Khurshid Alam in a virtual briefing Tuesday (15 February).

Mentioning that the death rate of vaccinated people is lower, he urged all to get vaccinated on that day.

"Afterwards, we will focus on administering second and booster doses," he added.

In Bangladesh, over 10.67 crore people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, 7.28 crore people received two doses and 25 lakh people got booster doses till Monday (14 February).

According to World Health Organization (WHO) global target for vaccination, at least 70% of a country's population should get inoculated.

Bangladesh has so far vaccinated 84.4% of the target population set by WHO with first dose till Monday as per the data from DGHS website.

Meanwhile, 58.95% of the target population has received two doses of the vaccine.

Of the total population, 59.11% have received one dose and 41.2% have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine within the same period.

Booster doses have been administered among 3.7% of the vaccinated population.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Bangladesh on 27 January, the health ministry rolled out the first inoculation drive at five government hospitals in Dhaka on 28 January in the country.