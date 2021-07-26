PM directs to start vaccination at ward and union levels: Health minister 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 02:36 pm

File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said that the prime minister has instructed to start vaccination activities at ward and union levels.

She has also ordered to take vigorous measures to bring the elderly population under the inoculation programme, said the minister. 

The government has made the arrangements to bring a total of 21 crore doses Covid-19 vaccine.

Among these, there are three crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccine each, one crore Sputnik-V, seven crore Johnson & Johnson and 6.80 crore doses of vaccine via Covax facility.

With the help of these vaccines, almost 80% or 140 million people of the country will be inoculated, the minister said today after attending the cabinet meeting.

Maleque said that around 200 tonnes of oxygen from now on will be made available for Covid-19 treatment every week.

Moreover, some 4,000 doctors and nurses will be recruited soon without police verification and viva voce.

Further expressing his concern over the careless behaviour of citizen during the ongoing lockdown, the minister has asked the law enforcement agencies to be stricter in enforcing lockdown restrictions. 
 

Covid -19 / Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Coronavirus / Coronavirus Pandemic / Coronavirus in Bangladesh / Vaccine availability / Covid-19 Vaccination

