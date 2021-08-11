Govt approves purchase of 6 crore more doses of Sinopharm vaccine  

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:26 pm

Related News

Govt approves purchase of 6 crore more doses of Sinopharm vaccine  

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:26 pm
Sinopharm has become the first non-Western vaccine that is approved by WHO. Photo: Reuters.
Sinopharm has become the first non-Western vaccine that is approved by WHO. Photo: Reuters.

The government has approved a proposal to purchase six crore more doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China.

The approval was given at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase today, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, the finance minister said that following the proposal placed by the Health Services Division, the CCGP meeting today gave endorsement to the proposal.

Kamal said that the government aims to vaccinate a total of around 13.82 crore people for which there is a need for around 27.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

He said the government has currently around 2.55 crore doses of vaccines while the rest would have to be collected in phases.

Answering to a question, he said that the price of the Sinopharm vaccines did not increase compared to the past while negotiation is on to collect the rest of the required doses of vaccines from various sources.

Joining the briefing on virtual platform, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that the government is expecting to receive these vaccines by November this year.

The government earlier paid China for 1.5 crore doses of Sinopharm vaccine. Of these 70 lakh doses already arrive here.

Besides, 17 lakh more doses of Sinopharm reached here as part of Covax facility and China gifted 11 lakh doses of the vaccine to Bangladesh.

Sinopharm vaccine is currently being administered at union level across the country.
 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Sinopharm / Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Covid -19 vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh