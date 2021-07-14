Govt approves proposal to purchase 1.5 core Sinopharm doses 

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase has approved the proposal of buying 1.5 core doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the Chinese company Sinopharm.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the disclosure to the reporters after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He said these Covid-19 vaccines are being purchased at a low price compared to the previous price by following all the procedures, including the voting of the Law Ministry.

However, he declined to reveal the price and the date of importing the Sinopharm vaccines.

The minister said, "Some purchases are selective and there is no option to reveal information in this regard for the interest of the country." Ministry of Health can tell the date when the vaccines to arrive in the country.

Earlier on 27 May, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the proposal of buying these 1.5 doses of Covid-19 Sinopharma vaccines at USD 10 per dose.

Shahida Akhter, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division, revealed the price of the vaccines but the agreement with China had condition that the vaccine price could not be disclosed.

Bangladesh and China governments faced an embarrassing situation after the price was made public as Sri Lanka objected to the price set for Bangladesh. Sri Lanka had purchased the vaccines from China with USD 15 per dose.