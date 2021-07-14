Govt approves proposal to purchase 1.5 core Sinopharm doses 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 July, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 06:42 pm

Related News

Govt approves proposal to purchase 1.5 core Sinopharm doses 

He said these Covid-19 vaccines are being purchased at a low price compared to the previous price by following all the procedures, including the voting of the Law Ministry

TBS Report 
14 July, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 06:42 pm
Govt approves proposal to purchase 1.5 core Sinopharm doses 

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase has approved the proposal of buying 1.5 core doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the Chinese company Sinopharm.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the disclosure to the reporters after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. 

He said these Covid-19 vaccines are being purchased at a low price compared to the previous price by following all the procedures, including the voting of the Law Ministry. 

However, he declined to reveal the price and the date of importing the Sinopharm vaccines.

The minister said, "Some purchases are selective and there is no option to reveal information in this regard for the interest of the country." Ministry of Health can tell the date when the vaccines to arrive in the country. 

Earlier on 27 May, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the proposal of buying these 1.5 doses of Covid-19 Sinopharma vaccines at USD 10 per dose.  

Shahida Akhter, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division, revealed the price of the vaccines but the agreement with China had condition that the vaccine price could not be disclosed.

Bangladesh and China governments faced an embarrassing situation after the price was made public as Sri Lanka objected to the price set for Bangladesh. Sri Lanka had purchased the vaccines from China with USD 15 per dose.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid-19 pandemic / Sinopharm vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

2h | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

1d | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident