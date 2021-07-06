Govt appoints 175 doctors in Khulna division hospitals

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has appointed 175 physicians, working in different medical institutions of the Khulna division, in the district hospitals as Covid-19 situation worsened in the region.

The ministry issued a notice in this regard Monday which included a list of BCS Health Cadres and health services officers with their designated workplaces.

According to the notice, 14 doctors have been appointed in Chuadanga district, 12 in Narail, 15 in Jhenaidah district, 15 in Meherpur district, 28 in Khulna district, 24 in Jashore district, 14 in Bagerhat district, 14 in Magura district, 16 in Satkhira district and 23 in Kushtia district.

These appointments have been made for the Covid-19 units in district hospitals exclusively.

Khulna is among the worst-hit regions of the country in the wake of Covid-19 second wave as it logged 66 deaths in the last 10 days.