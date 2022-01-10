Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

The Cabinet Division has announced a set of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 effective from 13 January.

The restrictions include limiting passengers in public transports, banning all kinds of social, political, and religious gatherings in open places, and mandatory wearing of face masks.

Public transport, including buses, trains and launches will have to carry passengers half of their capacity while inoculation is a must for ransport drivers and helpers. The authorities concern will issue seperate guidelines in this regard.

People have to wear masks in all public places including shopping malls, markets, hotels, and restaurants, Otherwise, they have to face legal action.

The government will operate mobile courts to ensure compliance with health guidelines and people have to show proof of vaccination to dine at restaurants and rent hotels.

Students aged above 12 will not be allowed to attend in-person classes unless they are vaccinated after 15 January.

Screening facilities at land, sea and airports have to be increased.

Inbound passengers have to show vaccination certificates and take antigen test upon arrival.

Local administration will take necessary steps if any special circumstances arise somewhere.

The country witnessed an overwhelming surge in infections as 2,231 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Also, the current positivity rate jumped to 8.53%, from 6.78% the day before, maintaining an upward trend for the last few weeks.

Bangladesh so far logged 28,105 deaths and 15,95,931 infections since the outbreak in 2020.