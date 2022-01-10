Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike
People have to show proof of vaccination to dine at restaurants and rent hotels
The Cabinet Division has announced a set of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 effective from 13 January.
The restrictions include limiting passengers in public transports, banning all kinds of social, political, and religious gatherings in open places, and mandatory wearing of face masks.
- Public transport, including buses, trains and launches will have to carry passengers half of their capacity while inoculation is a must for ransport drivers and helpers. The authorities concern will issue seperate guidelines in this regard.
- People have to wear masks in all public places including shopping malls, markets, hotels, and restaurants, Otherwise, they have to face legal action.
- The government will operate mobile courts to ensure compliance with health guidelines and people have to show proof of vaccination to dine at restaurants and rent hotels.
- Students aged above 12 will not be allowed to attend in-person classes unless they are vaccinated after 15 January.
- Screening facilities at land, sea and airports have to be increased.
- Inbound passengers have to show vaccination certificates and take antigen test upon arrival.
- Local administration will take necessary steps if any special circumstances arise somewhere.
The country witnessed an overwhelming surge in infections as 2,231 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.
Also, the current positivity rate jumped to 8.53%, from 6.78% the day before, maintaining an upward trend for the last few weeks.
Bangladesh so far logged 28,105 deaths and 15,95,931 infections since the outbreak in 2020.