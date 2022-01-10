Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 07:43 pm

Related News

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

People have to show proof of vaccination to dine at restaurants and rent hotels

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 07:43 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Cabinet Division has announced a set of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 effective from 13 January.

The restrictions include limiting passengers in public transports, banning all kinds of social, political, and religious gatherings in open places, and mandatory wearing of face masks. 

  • Public transport, including buses, trains and launches will have to carry passengers half of their capacity while inoculation is a must for ransport drivers and helpers. The authorities concern will issue seperate guidelines in this regard.  
  • People have to wear masks in all public places including shopping malls, markets, hotels, and restaurants, Otherwise, they have to face legal action.
  • The government will operate mobile courts to ensure compliance with health guidelines and people have to show proof of vaccination to dine at restaurants and rent hotels.
  • Students aged above 12 will not be allowed to attend in-person classes unless they are vaccinated after 15 January. 
  • Screening facilities at land, sea and airports have to be increased. 
  • Inbound passengers have to show vaccination certificates and take antigen test upon arrival. 
  • Local administration will take necessary steps if any special circumstances arise somewhere.

The country witnessed an overwhelming surge in infections as 2,231 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

Also, the current positivity rate jumped to 8.53%, from 6.78% the day before, maintaining an upward trend for the last few weeks. 

Bangladesh so far logged 28,105 deaths and 15,95,931 infections since the outbreak in 2020.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh / restrictions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

1h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

6h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

8h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

5h | Videos
The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

9h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

21h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment