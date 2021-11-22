Govt to administer 1.5 crore vaccines in next 10-15 days: Health Minister

File Photo: People stand in long queues to get Covid-19 vaccine at Rayer Bazar Community Centre in the capital. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The government has planned to administer 1.5 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the next 10-15 days to curb coronavirus infections in the country, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said.

The minister made the statement while speaking as the chief guest at a programme arranged by Bangladesh Society of Medicine at Hotel at the capital's Intercontinental hotel on Monday (22 November) afternoon.

Zahid Malek said there would be three major vaccination drives in the next 10 to 15 days where 1.5 crore people will be inoculated.

"Vaccine administration is getting easier with each day passing. Besides, the centres are not as crowded as before," he said.

Urging people to get vaccinated, the health minister said, "People who have registered for the Covid vaccines using their NID cards, only they will be vaccinated in the special inoculation drives."

The health minister asked the doctors and medical personnel to be prepared to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the future noting at the rise of Covid cases in Europe and the USA.

He added that 20,000 more personnel, including doctors, nurses, medical assistants and technologists would be recruited soon.

Four thousand doctors are in the process of recruitment, another eight thousand new nurses will be recruited as well, the minister further added.