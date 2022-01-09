Get vaccinated without fear: Hasina

09 January, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 12:42 pm

PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged all to get vaccinated without unnecessary fear to fight off the Coronavirus and its new variants.

"I request all, please get vaccinated… do not fear. This vaccine will at least save your lives. Maybe you will suffer for a few days (if infected by the virus), but your life will be saved. That's why my request to all that don't fear and take jabs," Hasina said.

She made the call while addressing a programme marking the laying the foundation stone of 460-bed integrated cancer, kidney and heart units at medical colleges in eight divisional cities of the country.

Held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium, the Prime Minister joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Prime Minister said the government has managed some 31 crore coronavirus jabs for the people of the country. "No one will be left unvaccinated," she said.

Hasina said many are unwilling to take vaccines fearing the pain caused by the injection needle in addition to various negative propaganda against vaccination. "Our target is to put 80 percent of the total population, except minors, under the vaccination coverage to save them from the Coronavirus and the new variant Omicron."

As the new variant is also infecting children, the government has started vaccinating the 12-above children, she said adding, "Whenever WHO will announce the age of children for taking jabs, we'll start vaccinating them as per its guideline. By the time we've given more than 13 crore doses, including double doses. We've started giving booster doses as well as I want the people of the country to remain safe."

Hasina called upon all to strictly follow the health guidelines as the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus is spreading fast across the world very fast. "Please use masks and avoid mass gatherings."

The Prime Minister mentioned that for collecting, purchasing, examining and vaccines, the government has made everything free when many countries, including the rich ones, around the world refused to do so. "Because serving people is our prime task. We've set aside allocations in the budget for this, and we'll do whatever is needed to continue the vaccination drive."

Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Health Services Division senior secretary Lokman Hossain Miah also spoke at the programme.

A video on development of health facilities in the country was screened at the programme.

