Get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine before 26 Feb: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has urged those who have not been vaccinated for Covid-19 to get the first dose before 26 February.

After 26 February the government will suspend the first dose and focus on providing second and booster doses, the minister said during a press briefing on Tuesday (22 February)

A mega campaign will be held on 26 February when 1 crore jabs will be given out as part of a nationwide campaign to inoculate 70% of the population against Covid-19, he added.

Out of the total population, 61% of those above 18 years of age have gotten two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 46% of the population has gotten the first dose. Vaccinating those between the age of 12 and 17 is also ongoing.

Till now 32 lakh people have been provided the booster dose, said Minister Maleque.

Right now the country has a stock of 10 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

"We have been able to maintain the economy and the public life by keeping the infection rate under control through vaccinating majority of the population", said the health minister.

Those who have not yet been vaccinated should immediately get the first dose and encourage others to get vaccinated as well, he furthered added.