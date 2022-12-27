Genome sequencing reports of Chinese nationals infected with Covid by Sunday: IEDCR

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The genome sequence reports of the four Covid-19 infected Chinese citizens, who travelled to Bangladesh from China recently, will be available by Thursday of this week or early next week, said Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) Director Dr Tahmina Shirin.

Samples of the four Covid-infected Chinese nationals have already been collected and sent for testing. The genome sequencing results will be revealed soon, Dr Tahmina Shirin added while speaking with the media in Dhaka on Tuesday.

She also noted that no patient with Covid-19 Omicron's sub-variant BF.7 has been found in the country.

She said, "All those who are Covid positive from across the country have been asked to send their samples to IEDCR for genome sequencing.

"We will conduct genome sequencing of the China returnees to determine whether they are infected with BF.7."

Bangladesh / COVID-19 / Omicron BF.7 / Coronavirus Pandemic

