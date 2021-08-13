GCC mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam tests positive for Covid-19 

Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam has tested positive for coronavirus.

He is now in isolation at his home.

He had symptoms of coronavirus recently. Then, the mayor gave his samples at the Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital in Gazipur, he said.

The sample test result came out positive on Wednesday, reports Prothom Alo.

Civil surgeon Mohammad khairuzzaman said, three people had died at the Covid-19 unit in Gazipur during the last 24 hours.

