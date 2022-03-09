Fully vaccinated travellers need no RT-PCR test to enter Bangladesh

Photo: UNB
Travellers, who are fully inoculated with the WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccine (single/double jab as applicable for a full dose), will no longer need to carry the RT-PCR Covid negative certificate to enter Bangladesh.

Passengers of international flights, however, must show the official proof of vaccination at the time of entry, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) made the announcement through a notice published on Tuesday.

As for the not-vaccinated or those without the full dose of Covid-19 vaccine, they would continue to require RT-PCR based Covid negative certificate done within 72 hours of departure time.

Meanwhile, the outgoing passengers shall follow the latest restrictions/requirements imposed by the transit/destination country (s) or by the Airlines.  

The notice also mentioned that the airlines must provide passengers' passport details, address and contact number in Bangladesh to the Health Department.

In case of Covi-19 symptoms identified on arrival, the traveller will be sent to a government-authorised hospital/facility for an RT-PCR test. If the test result is positive, he/she will be sent to a government-nominated facility or hotel, where people isolate at their own expense. 

